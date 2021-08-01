Parable of the Man and the Boy who Walked upon the Hillside

On June 29, 1974, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, tell a parable that could help us today.



Shall we be as the wild dog, biting his own tail and blaming others for his pain, so he bites it more fiercely? Others in the pack, hearing him howl, join in and fight each other.



Or shall we be as the wise coyotes who look on, who are at peace with each other and with their neighbors? The coyote does not attack to fight and seek revenge, for this only divides and conquers a group, and then it destroys.



This parable from spiritual messengers of God are to guide us in how we can bring peace to our world – and freedom to each individual, to one another, in our families, our homes, our neighborhoods, our work, communities, cities and to our countries.



They are wise words for us to hear.