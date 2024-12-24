🎄 Christmas Songs | Progressive Rock & Funk Holiday Classics by Audio Mynd 🎸🎅

🎶 Christmas Songs by Audio Mynd brings a fresh twist to timeless holiday favorites! Experience the magic of progressive rock and funk rock as Audio Mynd re-imagines these Christmas classics with an upbeat and groovy vibe.





🎸 About the Album:

These renditions of your favorite holiday music are high-energy, genre-bending masterpieces that combine funky rhythms, shredding guitars, and infectious holiday spirit. Whether you're rocking around the Christmas tree or hosting the ultimate holiday party, these versions are guaranteed to keep the good vibes rolling!





🎅 Christmas Music Playlist:





00:00:00 - Jingle Bells

00:04:01 - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

00:06:39 - Frosty the Snowman

00:08:55 - Jingle Bell Rock

00:11:31 - Little Drummer Boy

00:14:30 - White Christmas

00:16:58 - Joy to the World

00:20:26 - Christmas Song

00:24:03 - Deck the Halls

00:26:43 - Holly Jolly Christmas

00:28:45 - Silver Bells

00:31:29 - The Twelve Days of Christmas

00:34:54 - Do You Hear What I Hear?

00:37:35 - Here Comes Santa Claus

00:40:16 - All I Want for Christmas is You

00:43:52 - It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

00:46:18 - Feliz Navidad

00:48:15 - You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch

00:51:48 - Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree

00:55:15 - Over the River and Through the Woods









✨ Who It’s For:





Fans of progressive rock and funk-infused music

Lovers of holiday classics with a modern twist

Anyone looking to liven up their Christmas playlist





🔥 Key Features:





Groovy basslines and epic guitar solos

Perfect blend of nostalgic melody and contemporary style

A must-add for your festive music rotation





🎁 Don't Forget:





