How Ukrainian Forces Succeeded in Destroying Russia's Advanced S-400 Air Defense System

July 28, 2023





The Ukrainian military announced a powerful blow to Russia's military capabilities by successfully destroying a Russian S-400 missile system.





These components include 2 5P85SM2-01 TEL (Transporter Erector Launcher) trucks, 1 55K6A command post, and 1 92N6A multi-functional radar.





The Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system, also known as SA-21 Growler in NATO reporting, is renowned as one of the world's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft systems. Capable of tracking and neutralizing a wide range of aerial targets, including reconnaissance aircraft and ballistic missiles, it poses a formidable threat, with its reach extending up to 400 kilometers (248.5 miles).









