Miles Guo: the blockchain based accounting and bookkeeping system will be the real future

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4/27/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The economy and morale in Communist China is in a total mess, because God is helping us take down the CCP! Our fellow fighters at the Ukraine front line helping refugees are the biggest heroes of the New Federal State of China; the entire world is preparing for an era with the coexistence of fiat and digital currencies; the blockchain based accounting and bookkeeping system will be the real future