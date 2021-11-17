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RESTAURANT OWNER IN SYDNEY DESCRIBES THE STUPIDITY OF THESE COVID VACCINE PASSPORTS
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101 views • November 17, 2021
Restaurant owner in Sydney describes the stupidity he and his staff have to endure in order to follow the covid virus police vaccine passport mandates. His business is empty because of this and he is losing 150 grand a week. Disgusting!
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Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
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