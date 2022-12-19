"We Have to Demolish the Power of the UN," Says Dr. Breggin

The United Nations World Health Organization is working to undermine the freedom and sovereignty of nations and individuals with totalitarians schemes such as the global vaccine passport, which is a weapon of politics, explains Dr. Peter Breggin—known as the "Conscience of Psychiatry"--in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. This is despite the fact that the Covid injection produces all sorts of health and fertility problems, Dr. Breggin warned, calling the global injection program a "murderous rampage" on a planetary scale. Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and other out of control billionaires are deeply involved in this, taking control of all sorts of organizations and even government agencies. Despite his best efforts, Dr. Breggin said hundreds of thousands of Americans were still being electrocuted under the guise of "psychiatric treatment," leading to brain damage and other problems. Meanwhile, the WHO is trying to seize control of "mental health" programs—weaponizing psychiatry and "public health" in an incredibly dangerous combination that threatens freedom worldwide. As such, Americans should consider leaving the UN and evicting it from New York City. "We have to demolish the power of the UN," he said.





