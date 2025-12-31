Vladimir Putin's first New Year's Eve address & new beginning for Russia - December 31, 1999

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Let's remember Putin's very first address that marked a new beginning for Russia
From the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin's first New Year's Eve address was delivered on December 31, 1999, as acting president. In the speech, broadcast shortly after Boris Yeltsin resigned, Putin focused on stability, democratic reforms, and freedom of speech.