Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E12: Intelligent Design Of Creation

Hello everyone, welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck Family.

In this Episode of Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, we discuss the topic Intelligent Design of Creation.

As mentioned in the previous episode, this is the 'other side of coin' in relation to the How and Why of Creation. Massive amounts of info can be found in the Revelatorium Revelations, but it depends on your frequency to receive it.

All Christ teachings naturally raise your frequency, so don't worry, sit back and enjoy.

This episode has lots of pictures.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage