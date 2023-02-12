Create New Account
My Seven Miracles
The Hard Right View
This is an account of seven miracles I experienced. Those who assume I am lying will not be convinced. If you think I am lying or misrepresenting what happened or twisting the story in some way have no point to questioning a liar. Regardless, nothing is going to change from what is relayed here so believe or leave. The point is, if you correlate these narratives with my universal theory, you will have strong proof miracles happen. The theory could not exist without these miracles and these miracles are just stories about a few weird experiences, without the theory. If you can disprove the theory, then you disproved these miracles have a supernatural origin. 

