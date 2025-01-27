Brian has fun at Shot Show

New Rifles of SHOT Show 2025





SHOT Show has always been a key introduction date for rifle makers, so we're tracking down some of the coolest new rifles for 2025





Each year we wait in anticipation for the new rifles that will be announced during the SHOT Show. Sometimes we see new products following certain trends, sometimes gun makers introduce incredible innovations, and sometimes there isn’t much to tell. We don’t know what we’re going to get, and that’s one reason we are eager to hit the show floor running.





SHOT Show 2025 Range Day Roundup





Industry Day At The Range is an annual event held each year for the SHOT Show in Las Vegas. It’s a chance for firearm manufacturers, ammo companies and accessory suppliers to show off their wares in the context of sending rounds down range. It’s also a great chance to get a sense of what the trends will be for gun companies this year. Here’s some things we noticed at this year’s event.





The Glock G19 Gen3 Leaves The Nest





Okay, so this is something that’s been happening for a while now, but Ruger teaming up with Magpul to make the RXM has made it official. Yes, there were companies manufacturing pistols based on Glock G19 Gen3 internals before the RXM, but none of them occupy the same space in the hearts and minds of American gun owners that Ruger and Magpul do. These days, no one looks at a 1911 and says “Oh, that’s just a Colt clone,” so maybe it’s time to put the ‘It’s just a Glock clone” phrase to bed and acknowledge the fact that Gen3 internals have become their own platform, like the 1911 and AR-15 did years ago.





