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EXCELLENT Presentation by Professor John Ioannidis - Covid Reality Revealed!
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483 views • July 25, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4grP1718Ps
The most cited scientist of all time, pretty much. A brilliant mind. MD, and professor of epidemiology, public health and evidence-based medicine. My edited version cut down from his 2 hour lecture.
And he lays this one bare - don't miss it! Original LONG version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ehq...
The most cited scientist of all time, pretty much. A brilliant mind. MD, and professor of epidemiology, public health and evidence-based medicine. My edited version cut down from his 2 hour lecture.
And he lays this one bare - don't miss it! Original LONG version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_ehq...
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