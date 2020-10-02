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Communist Chinese COSCO Dominating Canada!
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941 views • October 02, 2020
Communist Chinese COSCO Dominating Canada! This video is only a sampling of just one ChiCom COSCO train with hundreds of cars! The shocking panorama cannot be described. "We dominate you" is the message. Most COSCO and China Shipping intermodal cars are not inspected! Pre-positioning troops to "protect their interests"
- gold, silver, oil, water, ranches, businesses, investments, COVID businesses and investments, university depts. in their control - - can be interpreted on different ominous levels. This video represents maybe 15% of the containers on a single train! COSCO has long been an arm of the Communist Chinese Military as reported by a Congressional Task Force on Terrorism...
- gold, silver, oil, water, ranches, businesses, investments, COVID businesses and investments, university depts. in their control - - can be interpreted on different ominous levels. This video represents maybe 15% of the containers on a single train! COSCO has long been an arm of the Communist Chinese Military as reported by a Congressional Task Force on Terrorism...
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