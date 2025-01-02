PLANdemic 2.0! Pfizer Bird Flu/H5N1 Vaccines are READY! + Chemical Fog Rollout & New Year's Scam | Midweek Watch: YNN News Desk 1/1/25**

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kick off the new year with YNN's Midweek Watch, where we investigate the hot topics sparking controversy and speculation. In this episode, we dive into claims of "PLANdemic 2.0," as Pfizer announces its readiness to roll out vaccines for the Bird Flu (H5N1). Are we prepared for the next potential outbreak, or is this just another chapter in pandemic paranoia?
We also explore the mysterious "chemical fog" sightings sparking health concerns and allegations of covert operations, along with a deep dive into the alleged New Year’s scams targeting consumers. Don’t miss this thought-provoking episode filled with expert opinions, on-the-ground reports, and insights you won’t find anywhere else.
