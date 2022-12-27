Create New Account
Please Pay Attention Everyone..This Hurts To Witness 11/23/22
Tues Los Angeles Calif 4:48 PM. If anyone can look at this video and still say this is just water vapor exhaust....you need a lobotomy  right away...seriously. Look at the amount of two different color orange substances being poured from this creepy vehicle. Sorry for the shaky photography but this monster was pretty far off. This is the one thing they will never talk about when the climate is being discussed...and I believe this is the root cause of all weather disruption. Just look how much filth is spewed out here just over LA. These are worldwide operations folks. Time to wake up.


