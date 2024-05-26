Create New Account
CoachLab on US Sports Feat. XFL Style KOR
US Sports Radio
Published 17 hours ago

This course will detail my experience with the XFL style return rules that are now being implemented in the NFL. I go over the development of my system by sharing my playbook drawings along with both practice / game film. I'll discuss techniques, schemes, game planning, and how this play could look now that the best players in the world will be executing it on the biggest stage in football. Ultimately, this course is ideal for any coach or fan excited about the new opportunities and innovation that this play will bring to the game. Fortune favors the bold!

Book this course - https://bit.ly/3KjyGJQ

Keywords
footballfootball coachkickerussportsnetworkussportsradiokickoff returnnfl kickoffspecial teams

