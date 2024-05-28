The Untold History Of The Cold War, CIA Coups Around The World & ’Rona Origins
* Professor Jeffrey Sachs is President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University.
* He is the author of many best selling books, including “The End of Poverty” and “The Ages of Globalization”.
* Why did America push for Ukraine to join NATO?
* What is a neocon?
* Regime change never works.
* Who blew up the Nord Stream pipeline?
* COVID’s origin.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 28 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-jeffrey-sachs
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1795500379578253729
