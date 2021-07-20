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Republicans Named as #1 Terror Threat in America as China's Crackdown on Speech Spreads in US
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50 views • July 20, 2021
Alex Jones exposes the leftist establishment spreading China's crackdown on free speech in an authoritarian attempt to silence the will of the people at the hands of an overreaching government.
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