REPORT 255 | DR. ROBERT YOUNG: ALL DISEASE IS OUTFECTION NOT INFECTION--VACCINE NANO IS BIOWEAPON!

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Educative and wide-ranging discourse from Dr. Robert Young, a biochemist and clinical nutritionist with a base in medical microbiology who has studied Antoine Bechamp's Terrain theory of disease and describes all disease as an "outfection" rather than an infection, rising from chemical or radiation poisoning of the interstitial fluids, and not from any virus or microbe.
The latter are pleomorphic products of cellular breakdown in the presence of pollution: red blood cells have been witnessed under electron microscopes to transform into bacteria and back. What this signifies is that the conditions of disease or health come from the environment--keeping the bodily environment alkaline with green juices and the five COWSSE doctors of chlorophyll, oils, alkaline water, salt, sunshine, oxygen, s/exercise is the key to good health and longevity, he says.
Dropping a series of mindchanging bombshells throughout the conversation which Dr. Young enlivened with an informal presentation of slides, he tackles Koch's and Rivers' postulates --Gold Standard for the isolation of a virus--and points out neither the CDC nor 90 Public Health departments and Universities queried around the world have been able to produce a virus for COVID--the SARS-COV-2 virus simply does not exist in purified isolate form, and cannot infect anyone--as neither does any other virus.
Virus theory has never been proven, he informs us. Germ theory is speculation and scientific deceit--what is being called a virus by virologists is a smudge of genetic material extracted from mixing patient tissue samples with cell cultures carrying Vero or monkey kidney cells--and therefore cannot be seen to be anything singular and separate, let alone with a life of its own.
Dr. Young also talks about the stomach being first line of defense and not being an organ of digestion of food but an organ charged with the alkalinizaton of food through the creation of bicarbonate of soda (from the substances ingested--which is why salt (sodium chloride) is necessary as salt of life along with water and green juices).
LINKS FROM DR. YOUNG TO FURTHER EXPLORE HIS WORK:
Robert O Young CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, ND Naturopathic Practitioner
***NEW*** PLEASE SEE DR. ROBERT YOUNG'S LATEST BOMBSHELL ARTICLE ON THE CONTENTS OF THE PFIZER AND OTHER VACCINES--THIS IS MAJOR EXPOSURE OF TOXINS AND PARASITES:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice -https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/
Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences - https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121
NEW Interviews and Lectures
You Tube Videos - https://www.youtube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists - 1000's of videos to watch
Rumble Videos - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=drrobertyoung - 50 recent interviews recorded on Zoom
Odessy Videos - https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Non-invasive medical diagnostics
www.universalmedicalimaging.com
Alkalizing Products and Support
www.phmiracleproducts.com
Retreats and Treatment Centers
www.phmriacleretreat.com
World Premier Documentary
www.thriveon.com - World premier documentary
World Premier Documentary on Mammagrams
https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc - The War on Women's Breasts starring Dr. Galina Migalko
Books by Dr. Robert O Young
www.phmiracleproducts.com https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&;node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/
Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-young-bb650311b/ - linkedin
Twitter - https://twitter.com/settings/profile
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Robert.O.Young or https://www.facebook.com/groups/50864627953
Freedom of Information responses from 90 institutions (including Public Health Agency of Canada, US CDC, UK Depart of Health and Social Care, Indian Council of Medical Research) in 20 countries/jurisdictions show that health/science institutions have NO RECORD of "SARS-COV-2" isolation/purification from ANY patient sample, by ANYONE, ANYWHERE, EVER! - HERE IS THE LINK:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/