SHOCK STUDY - America Has Been In A Deep Recession For FOUR YEARS! Live W/ Economist Jeffrey Tucker - Brownstone Institute Report Analysis TODAY
21 views • 6 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


There is nothing to see here.

You own nothing.

You are HAPPY.

The economic outlook is BRIGHT!


This is the official line from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and The United States Government and it is downright ORWELLIAN.


According to the The White House: “The US Economy defied expectations in 2023. is characterized by robust growth driven by strong consumer spending backed by robust and steady job growth, growing real wages, and historic gains for women and Black workers.”


According to the media everything is hunky dory. Check out these headlines from TODAY …

“US Economy Well Positioned For A Soft Landing” The Financial Times

“A Surprisingly Resilient Economy” Yahoo News

“New Tailwinds For US Economy” Investing.Com

“The US Economy Is Solid. Why Are Voters so Gloomy?” Malay Mail

