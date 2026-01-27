© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"You are a criminal Ms. Von der Leyen. You should be at The Hague, you should not be here."
During Brussels Defense Summit, journalist David Cronin attempts to place European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen under 'citizen's arrest' over complicity in Gaza genocide.
The blood of men, women and children are on their hands.
Source @Real World News
