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‘Go woke go broke’: Golden Globes get Trumped by former president
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71 views • March 02, 2021
This year’s Golden Globes exemplify the idea of “go woke, go broke” after millions more people tuned in to watch Donald Trump’s CPAC speech than did to watch the “whinging” awards show, according to Paul Murray.
“The rule go woke, go broke, it is in play yet again this time for the golden globes,” Mr Murray said.
The Golden Globes awards, which celebrates achievements in television and film over the year, received its lowest TV rating of all time.
Mr Murray said 31 million people watched former president Trump’s CPAC speech on social media, “multiple times the number of those who watched millionaires give each other trophies”.
“The rule go woke, go broke, it is in play yet again this time for the golden globes,” Mr Murray said.
The Golden Globes awards, which celebrates achievements in television and film over the year, received its lowest TV rating of all time.
Mr Murray said 31 million people watched former president Trump’s CPAC speech on social media, “multiple times the number of those who watched millionaires give each other trophies”.
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