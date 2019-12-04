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Children Make Perfect Propaganda Props - #PropagandaWatch (MIRRORED)
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57 views • December 04, 2019
Children Make Perfect Propaganda Props - #PropagandaWatch (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/L1uxwZh1S_s
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=30481
Need to push through a propaganda campaign to utterly transform society? Want people to not only accept but actively embrace their own impoverishment? Well just get yourself some youthful true believers to do your propagandizing for you!
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel corbettreport at:-
https://youtu.be/L1uxwZh1S_s
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=30481
Need to push through a propaganda campaign to utterly transform society? Want people to not only accept but actively embrace their own impoverishment? Well just get yourself some youthful true believers to do your propagandizing for you!
Category
News & Politics
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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