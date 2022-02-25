Kiev streets look empty as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues

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There have been reports of fighting at Hostomel airport just outside the capital, and of the loss of Chernobyl, 100km to the north, to Vladimir Putin’s forces on Thursday evening.
Ukraine’s military says Russia has already moved more than 60 battalion tactical groups across the border – each with roughly 700-900 troops.