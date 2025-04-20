BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Easter holiday, the Zapad Group of Forces' field bakery
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
0
93 views • 2 weeks ago

On the eve of Easter holiday, the Zapad Group of Forces' specialists of a field bakery made cakes and different dishes for servicemen who perform combat missions.

Also, 

Military bakers of the Tsentr Group of Forces prepared Easter cakes for servicemen deployed on the front line and in rear areas of the special military operation. Priest Roman Chebonenko conducted the consecration of holiday dishes.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
