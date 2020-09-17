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This is a simple Melbourne Victoria Australia Police Covid-19 Check point, just a few questions? and your papers please Achtung!!!
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127 views • September 17, 2020
Melbourne Australia These Public servant morons think they have the power? they will soon need to make a choice see what happens when they as an officer of the law are dragged out of their cars in front of their kids. If and when they run into a citizen road block lets see if they acquiesce and give up all their civil rights to their civilian masters. Melbourne is slowly falling into total socialist authoritarian dictatorship the police look upon the working people as stupid lambs to the slaughter with no respect. So when the uprising starts they will need to think and choose very carefully as the people will not forget. Different set of rules for one than the other.
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