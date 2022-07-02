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The issue of Third World debt is taken up by John Pilger in War by Other Means, which reveals that the money owed to the rich world by the Third World is far greater than the aid or charitable donations they receive. In the Philippines, he discovers that 60 per cent of the government’s budget goes in paying off the interest on an un-repayable debt incurred by the Marcos regime, leaving little money for housing and public services.