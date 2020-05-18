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Online,432,,( getting our minds blown out on the internet),Lyrics
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13 views • May 18, 2020
look at my new waistline,like my head its on overload,
mind is being redesigned, intelligence being torpedoed,
and oh,you made the choice,online,
got to get a fresh supply,yes,you had the choice,yea,online
you had the strenth,but u cant even think anymore,
and i know that the plug there it holds the key,blowin my mind online
thinkin like a ding dong yea,yea,you had the choice yea yea online
you had the strenth,but u cant even think anymore,and i know that the plug there it holds the key,blowin my mind online,
its needed to justify,why not become an insommniac
and i know that the plug there holds the key
blowin my mind online
mind is being redesigned, intelligence being torpedoed,
and oh,you made the choice,online,
got to get a fresh supply,yes,you had the choice,yea,online
you had the strenth,but u cant even think anymore,
and i know that the plug there it holds the key,blowin my mind online
thinkin like a ding dong yea,yea,you had the choice yea yea online
you had the strenth,but u cant even think anymore,and i know that the plug there it holds the key,blowin my mind online,
its needed to justify,why not become an insommniac
and i know that the plug there holds the key
blowin my mind online
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