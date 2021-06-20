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SMHP: Digital DNA & The Great Reset - They Want To Return to The Days of Noah [19.06.2021]
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30 views • June 20, 2021
Please do your own research regarding the content in this video.
I am not promoting any of the narrators here and want you to look into the background of each one for yourselves.
I found the information interesting and want to share it with you so you can have more pieces to put this scripted puzzle together and come to the truth regarding the direction we are heading in.
The world governments have put paid actors in place aka gate keepers and disinformation agents to lead you down rabbit holes to dead ends and also make the truth community look crazy.
Alex Jones, Qanon, David Icke etc. all give you some truth mixed with lies.
Please apply discernment to all content found in this video.
I love you all and don't want to mislead you.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Shaking My Head Productions
21289 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RfG0TDEetlaM/
I am not promoting any of the narrators here and want you to look into the background of each one for yourselves.
I found the information interesting and want to share it with you so you can have more pieces to put this scripted puzzle together and come to the truth regarding the direction we are heading in.
The world governments have put paid actors in place aka gate keepers and disinformation agents to lead you down rabbit holes to dead ends and also make the truth community look crazy.
Alex Jones, Qanon, David Icke etc. all give you some truth mixed with lies.
Please apply discernment to all content found in this video.
I love you all and don't want to mislead you.
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/ - Invest in SMHP / Independent Media.
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - BitChute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.........................................................
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.
Ephesians 6:10-13K (KJV)
Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.
Shaking My Head Productions
21289 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RfG0TDEetlaM/
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