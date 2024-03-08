The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Great Guide

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Understanding the word of God opens the door for ultimate guidance from the Holy Spirit.





Seeking Guidance

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

Our loving heavenly Father makes His wisdom available to us daily—we just have to ask.

Psalm 25:4-5

When you’re facing a decision, no matter how big or small, it’s important to wait on God’s direction and timing. And though it may sound paradoxical, here are three ways that we can take an active role in the waiting process...... (Get the app at the links above to keep reading)





Music video credit:

Petra - Seen And Not Heard

Put Petra on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3IZhar7

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4a7RlDh

metalfranlazar777

@metalfranlazar777

https://www.youtube.com/@metalfranlazar777





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net