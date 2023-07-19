The Number: 666 REDUX Cassandra's Revenge #1

This is a revisiting of my last video I posted back in June of 2022 about the number 666. I have spent roughly 10-40hrs/week the last two years studying the Greek language, so as to better analyze and understand the Greek Septuagint. The Greek Septuagint is the oldest written record of the Old Testament we have, not Hebrew as many may think. The oldest copy of the the Old Testament in Hebrew is the Masoretic text written about 1000 A.D.( this is prior to the Dead Sea Scrolls), while the Greek Septuagint's oldest copy being at least 2,250 years old(also found amongst the Dead Sea Scrolls).

I never would have believed that so many words, being left untranslated, would be found in the Septuagint! They are found in EVERY CHAPTER! The Levitical priests appear to have had a doctrinal mastery of the Greek language, in the same way as they did with the Hebrew. The Greek language is VERY SPECIFIC when dealing with words, which is why is is still used in scientific fields today.

I also never would have imagined being someone who would translate the thesaurus of words found in the Bible, but here I am (thesaurus is a word in the Septuagint that means treasures). These untranslated words, as well as all the others, paint a modern day verbal picture of ancient stories, to a level I can only describe as supernatural and transcendent. The Bible truly was inspired, whether in the Greek or the Hebrew. All of my work I hope to share with anyone interested in reading it. I hold no absolute belief, that my work is without mistakes. I am only interested in the truth. I offer my findings free to the public. God rewards me with all I need.

I hope you join me on an adventure to unlock the secrets of the the Greek Old Testament in a series I call "Cassandra's Revenge".

If you love God's Word, you won't be disappointed.