Opal Singleton Fights to Keep Prostitution from Becoming Legal in California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Sextortion: The Silent Pandemic - What You Must Know
The Grooming Tactics and Tools Traffickers are Using
Advanced Technology Majorly Impacts Social Media Exploitation
SB-357 Will Legalize Street Prostitution and Further Child Trafficking
👊🏼 GET OPAL’S RESOURCES AND JOIN THE FIGHT
Insider Alerts: www.insideralerts.org
Donate: https://millionkids.org/donate
Seduced: The Grooming of America's Teenagers: https://bit.ly/SEDUCEDBOOK
Societal Shift: A World Without Borders - A Home Without Walls: https://bit.ly/SOCIETALSHIFTBOOK
FREE Parent Training: https://millionkids.org/training
Check out SB-357: https://bit.ly/SEESB357
Protect California Families: http://CaliforniaFamily.org/
California Bills To Watch: https://bit.ly/CABILLS
🔗 CONNECT WITH OPAL SINGLETON
Website: www.millionkids.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/opal.singletonhendershot
Facebook: https://facebook.com/iemillionkids/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iemillionkids
Instagram: https://Instagram.com/_millionkids_/
Instagram: https://Instagram.com/millionkidsteen/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGc5sLbm7iQxen5UCys3f0A
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Ht9Ryj809VGRkgdBvNaGr
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/millionkids/
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour