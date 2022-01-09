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Opal Singleton Fights to Keep Prostitution from Becoming Legal in California
Counter Culture Mom
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72 views • January 09, 2022
Million Kids Founder Opal Singleton is an anti-human trafficking expert raising awareness on the social media exploitation of children. She has educated more than 500,000 civic leaders, law enforcement, medical personnel, social workers, educators, parents and teens on this global issue. Since COVID, amateur pornography issues has skyrocketed. Learn about her free parent training and resources on identifying signs of human trafficking and how to report it in this jam-packed episode.


TAKEAWAYS

Sextortion: The Silent Pandemic - What You Must Know

The Grooming Tactics and Tools Traffickers are Using

Advanced Technology Majorly Impacts Social Media Exploitation

SB-357 Will Legalize Street Prostitution and Further Child Trafficking


👊🏼 GET OPAL’S RESOURCES AND JOIN THE FIGHT
Insider Alerts: www.insideralerts.org
Donate: https://millionkids.org/donate
Seduced: The Grooming of America's Teenagers: https://bit.ly/SEDUCEDBOOK
Societal Shift: A World Without Borders - A Home Without Walls: https://bit.ly/SOCIETALSHIFTBOOK
FREE Parent Training: https://millionkids.org/training
Check out SB-357: https://bit.ly/SEESB357
Protect California Families: http://CaliforniaFamily.org/
California Bills To Watch: https://bit.ly/CABILLS

🔗 CONNECT WITH OPAL SINGLETON
Website: www.millionkids.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/opal.singletonhendershot
Facebook: https://facebook.com/iemillionkids/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iemillionkids
Instagram: https://Instagram.com/_millionkids_/
Instagram: https://Instagram.com/millionkidsteen/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGc5sLbm7iQxen5UCys3f0A
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/2Ht9Ryj809VGRkgdBvNaGr
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/millionkids/

📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup

📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour
Keywords
human traffickingpornographypornexploitationprostitutiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showopal singletonmillion kids
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