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Immediate Response Force Paratroopers Deploy
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22 views • January 02, 2020
Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull | Date Taken: 01/01/2020
U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division deploy from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, with support from U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Jan. 1, 2020. Elements of the Immediate Response Force mobilized for deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities. The IRF and the All American Division remain postured and ready to deploy in support of the National Command Authority. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division deploy from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, with support from U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 43rd Air Mobility Operations Group, Jan. 1, 2020. Elements of the Immediate Response Force mobilized for deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities. The IRF and the All American Division remain postured and ready to deploy in support of the National Command Authority. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull)
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