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2022-05-23 CIA and FBI Mind Control
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49 views • May 25, 2022
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South Pacific
March 19, 1958
20th Century Fox
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0052225/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
The Manchurian Candidate
October 24, 1962
United Artists
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Manchurian_Candidate_(1962_film)
JFK
December 20, 1991
Warner Brothers, Canal+, New Regency Productions
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0102138/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Seven Days In May
February 13, 1964
John Frankenheimer Productions Inc., Joel Productions,
Seven Arts Productions, Paramont
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0058576/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Executive Action
November 7, 1973
Wakeford / Orloff
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070046/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_2
A Clockwork Orange
February 2, 1972
Warner Bros., Polaris Productions, Hawk Films, Max L. Raab
Productions, Si Litvinoff Film Production
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/companycredits?ref_=tt_dt_co
Brice Taylor
Thanks for the Memories
Video:
https://odysee.com/@OllieCee/Illuminati-Luciferian-Cult---MK-Ultra-Survivor-Testimony---Brice-Taylor-aka-Susan-Ford
Book:
https://idoc.pub/download/thanks-for-the-memories-the-truth-has-set-me-free-brice-taylor-likely-1999-ylyxd5ojqvnm
What's In The U.S. Biolabs In Ukraine? Pentagon Operated
Taxpayer-Funded Biolab
Stew Peters Show Published March 11, 2022
https://rumble.com/vx5003-whats-in-the-u.s.-biolabs-in-ukraine-pentagon-operated-taxpayer-funded-biol.html
SPECIAL SITUATION UPDATE: BIOWEAPONS ALERT
We The People NEWS Published March 12, 2022
https://rumble.com/vx7yfr-special-situation-update-bioweapons-alert
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Fri. 11 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington
https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Special-Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-3-11-2022.docx
SITUATION UPDATE 4/3/22
We The People NEWS Published April 3, 2022
https://rumble.com/vzkw1r-situation-update-4322.html
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 3 April 2022
Compiled Sun. 3 April 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington
https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-4-3-2022.docx
William Casey Meme
William-Casey-CIA-disinfo-campaign.jpg.webp
https://newspunch.com/cia-disinfo-program-is-complete-they-actually-said-this/
'Billy Graham search.png'
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Billy+Graham+32nd+degree+mason&;t=web
News Channels All Saying the Same Thing (SCRIPTED)
Apr 17, 2020
https://youtu.be/yXfRDC2NKY0
South Pacific
March 19, 1958
20th Century Fox
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0052225/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
The Manchurian Candidate
October 24, 1962
United Artists
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Manchurian_Candidate_(1962_film)
JFK
December 20, 1991
Warner Brothers, Canal+, New Regency Productions
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0102138/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Seven Days In May
February 13, 1964
John Frankenheimer Productions Inc., Joel Productions,
Seven Arts Productions, Paramont
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0058576/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0
Executive Action
November 7, 1973
Wakeford / Orloff
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0070046/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_2
A Clockwork Orange
February 2, 1972
Warner Bros., Polaris Productions, Hawk Films, Max L. Raab
Productions, Si Litvinoff Film Production
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0066921/companycredits?ref_=tt_dt_co
Brice Taylor
Thanks for the Memories
Video:
https://odysee.com/@OllieCee/Illuminati-Luciferian-Cult---MK-Ultra-Survivor-Testimony---Brice-Taylor-aka-Susan-Ford
Book:
https://idoc.pub/download/thanks-for-the-memories-the-truth-has-set-me-free-brice-taylor-likely-1999-ylyxd5ojqvnm
What's In The U.S. Biolabs In Ukraine? Pentagon Operated
Taxpayer-Funded Biolab
Stew Peters Show Published March 11, 2022
https://rumble.com/vx5003-whats-in-the-u.s.-biolabs-in-ukraine-pentagon-operated-taxpayer-funded-biol.html
SPECIAL SITUATION UPDATE: BIOWEAPONS ALERT
We The People NEWS Published March 12, 2022
https://rumble.com/vx7yfr-special-situation-update-bioweapons-alert
Special Restored Republic via a GCR Report as of Fri. 11 March 2022
Compiled by Judy Byington
https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Special-Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-3-11-2022.docx
SITUATION UPDATE 4/3/22
We The People NEWS Published April 3, 2022
https://rumble.com/vzkw1r-situation-update-4322.html
Restored Republic via a GCR: Update as of Sun. 3 April 2022
Compiled Sun. 3 April 2022 12:01 am EST by Judy Byington
https://dinarchronicles.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Restored-Republic-via-a-GCR-4-3-2022.docx
William Casey Meme
William-Casey-CIA-disinfo-campaign.jpg.webp
https://newspunch.com/cia-disinfo-program-is-complete-they-actually-said-this/
'Billy Graham search.png'
https://www.qwant.com/?q=Billy+Graham+32nd+degree+mason&;t=web
News Channels All Saying the Same Thing (SCRIPTED)
Apr 17, 2020
https://youtu.be/yXfRDC2NKY0
Keywords
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