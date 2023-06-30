In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
June 29, 2023
Nation File’s Frankie Stockes sits down with Clay Clark to discuss the WEF, The Great Reset, and the plan to enslave the world.
SPONSORS
From spy balloons to saber rattling, does China hold a deadly secret that would cripple our country beyond recognition? America's biggest threat in 2023. This documentary https://darkagedense.com/teddy exposes the truth!
If your retirement funds are worth 3-4 times less than a year ago, Try Goldco, They switch 401ks to metals with no penalty.
Use this number, Tell them Teddy Daniels Sent you, and get up to $10k in Free Silver!
CALL: 855-756-2296 or go to link
https://goldco.com/trenches
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:
https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
If you like the shirt Teddy wore in the episode, find it here- https://www.teddydaniels.tv/shop
FOLLOW:
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2x244o-live-9pm-the-plan-to-enslave-the-world-with-clay-clark.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.