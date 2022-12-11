Create New Account
VANTAGE FROM THE MILLENNIUM HOTEL - TOWER 2 EXPLODES
195 views
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
Published 21 hours ago

There were no planes on 9/11, and this shot proves just as well as any. Here they whited out the start of the video, when the shot was one long video aimed up at both towers. The Government Lied, the Media Lied, people were paid millions of dollars to sell their fellow Americans down the river. 9/11 was the catalyst to start a New World Order.

Keywords
nwonew world orderworld trade centerno planeswtcsouth towercatalysttower 2

