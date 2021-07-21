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American Legion Riders, HOW THE MASSIVE MOVEMENT BEGAN with Patriot-Biker & ALR Founders, Tramp & Polka Bill
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30 views • July 21, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Heartfelt Commentary concluding with EXPLOSION OF ROCK & LEGION RIDER EVENT PICS - Bikers & American Legion officers Tramp & Polka Bill never imagined that their initial founding group of 19 members in Garden City, Michigan, would explode into a national movement, crossing all states lines and even reaching into other countries. From a private conversation at the Legion Post in Michigan over two decades ago, to today, they have seen the development of a massive organization with now, over 200,000 members. They have seen an American force of patriotism and public service rise up all across the nation, adding strength to their local American Legions Posts and contributing as well to their communities in a wide variety of ways. The story is FASCINATING and the two guest speakers are humble and very enjoyable to watch as they share their journey.
Speakers:
Chuck Dare (Tramp) – Vietnam War Era Veteran
& Bill Kaledas – Vietnam War Era Veteran
Both are currently serving as officers in their local American Legion Posts.
Audio-Visual:
Video footage, images & edits are by Ann M. Wolf & charity ride image is by Sue Dauber. Harley Soundtrack is by Nick Peeters & Rock Soundtrack is by Scott Holmes
Additional Acknowledgements: Special thanks to our contributors & also to Post 13 in Maryville, TN as well as Post 42 in Gatesville, Texas for hosting many of the events seen in the images.
Contact Info:
For more info regarding American Legion Riders:
https://www.legion.org/riders
For more videos like this,
Ann M. Wolf - A Voice for Freedom
Contact: https://annmwolf.info/
Permissions:
Original musical, photographic & literary content by Ann M. Wolf
is protected under copyright law. All rights reserved. Ann M. Wolf © 2021, BMI
Disclosure: This video was not commissioned by American Legion, but is a work of love shared by member, Ann M. Wolf, for the purpose of education & inspiration.
Ann M. Wolf - Songwriter & Recording Artist - A Voice for Freedom
American Legion Aux & Riders since 2012 - Read more: https://annmwolf.info/
Speakers:
Chuck Dare (Tramp) – Vietnam War Era Veteran
& Bill Kaledas – Vietnam War Era Veteran
Both are currently serving as officers in their local American Legion Posts.
Audio-Visual:
Video footage, images & edits are by Ann M. Wolf & charity ride image is by Sue Dauber. Harley Soundtrack is by Nick Peeters & Rock Soundtrack is by Scott Holmes
Additional Acknowledgements: Special thanks to our contributors & also to Post 13 in Maryville, TN as well as Post 42 in Gatesville, Texas for hosting many of the events seen in the images.
Contact Info:
For more info regarding American Legion Riders:
https://www.legion.org/riders
For more videos like this,
Ann M. Wolf - A Voice for Freedom
Contact: https://annmwolf.info/
Permissions:
Original musical, photographic & literary content by Ann M. Wolf
is protected under copyright law. All rights reserved. Ann M. Wolf © 2021, BMI
Disclosure: This video was not commissioned by American Legion, but is a work of love shared by member, Ann M. Wolf, for the purpose of education & inspiration.
Ann M. Wolf - Songwriter & Recording Artist - A Voice for Freedom
American Legion Aux & Riders since 2012 - Read more: https://annmwolf.info/
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