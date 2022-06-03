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Prophetic Message: Don’t Give the Devil a Foothold!
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60 views • June 03, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-dont-give-the-devil-a-foothold/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received while praying on May 24th, 2022.
“Keep your focus on Me, and do not be caught up with the cares of this world. I will give you rest. I will give you respite.
I AM The Savior of the world, and there is no other name by which you are saved.""
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-dont-give-the-devil-a-foothold/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received while praying on May 24th, 2022.
“Keep your focus on Me, and do not be caught up with the cares of this world. I will give you rest. I will give you respite.
I AM The Savior of the world, and there is no other name by which you are saved.""
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