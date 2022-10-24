Create New Account
Cancer Rates EXPLODE: CDC Covers Up The Truth About Their Jabs
EndGameNow
Published a month ago

The CDC is HIDING the cancer caused by the vaccine! Dr. Jane Ruby joins Lauren Witzke to expose how the CDC is shoveling the increased numbers of vaccine-induced cancers, into a category for COVID-19 damages and deaths! The CDC is scrambling to hide the illness caused by the jab!


