Cancer Rates EXPLODE: CDC Covers Up The Truth About Their Jabs

The CDC is HIDING the cancer caused by the vaccine! Dr. Jane Ruby joins Lauren Witzke to expose how the CDC is shoveling the increased numbers of vaccine-induced cancers, into a category for COVID-19 damages and deaths! The CDC is scrambling to hide the illness caused by the jab!





