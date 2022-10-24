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The CDC is HIDING the cancer caused by the vaccine! Dr. Jane Ruby joins Lauren Witzke to expose how the CDC is shoveling the increased numbers of vaccine-induced cancers, into a category for COVID-19 damages and deaths! The CDC is scrambling to hide the illness caused by the jab!
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1p3vd4-cancer-rates-explode-cdc-covers-up-the-truth-about-their-jabs.html