NYT Reporter: CIA/NSA Sources Involved With Trump “Pee Tape” & "Leftist sh*t" At The Times

In this special report:New York Times Reporter Discusses CIA / NSA Sources; ‘Ridiculous Pee Tape Didn’t Exist’ … ‘Crazier Leftist Sh*t’ Influences Reporting• Rosenberg on infamous pee tape: “It involved CIA and NSA. It involved Trump and involved that ridiculous, like, ‘pee tape’, which of course doesn't exist.”• Rosenberg: “I think there's like a real internal tug of war [at NYT] between, like the reasonable people and some of the crazier leftist sh*t that's worked its way in there.”• Rosenberg said his collogues at the NYT were “not the clearest thinkers, some of them” before calling the people that end up at the paper “very neurotic people.”• Rosenberg on colleague Adam Goldman: “He's a terrible writer…He's just not good at conceptualizing things. He's not good with words. It’s a skill. It's a hard one.”• Rosenberg on the NYT’s ongoing lawsuit with Project Veritas: “James O’Keefe, that was a f*ck up. We may well lose that one.”[NEW YORK – Mar. 9, 2022] Project Veritas released part 2 of its series on NYT reporter, Matthew Rosenberg, on Wednesday night. This story focused on statements Rosenberg makes about what happens inside the New York Times as well as his confidential sources in agencies like the CIA and NSA.One of the most surprising moments of the footage was Rosenberg speaking about his confidential sources, including the source of what Rosenberg calls “that ridiculous, like pee tape.”Rosenberg is likely referring to Buzzfeed’s 2017 publishing of sections of an unverified intelligence report on former President Trump’s relationship with Russia, frequently referred to as the “Steele dossier.” The “Steele dossier” claimed that a tape existed of Trump engaging in lewd acts while visiting Russia, but Rosenberg tells a Project Veritas undercover reporter that the tape “doesn’t exist.”Rosenberg also discussed what happens in the newsroom at the New York Times revealing that there is “a real internal tug of war between, like the reasonable people and some of the crazier leftist sh*t that's worked its way in there.”Rosenberg added, “They're not the majority, but they're very vocal, loud minority that dominate social media and, therefore, has just hugely outsized influence.” Rosenberg also said he thinks this is “alienating” its subscribers who he describes as “prosperous.”Rosenberg then said his colleagues at the NYT are “bullies” and “not the clearest thinkers, some of them” before calling the people that end up at the paper “very neurotic people.”Rosenberg, who’s been with the New York Times for over a decade, also spent some time discussing one colleague in particular, Adam Goldman, saying, “He's a terrible writer…He's just not good at conceptualizing things. He's not good with words. It’s a skill. It's a hard one.” Rosenberg added that “editors do all his writing for him.”After going deeper into the internal schism at the New York Times, Rosenberg commented on the Times’ ongoing legal fight with Project Veritas. “James O’Keefe, that was a f*ck up. We may well lose that one,” said Rosenberg.When interviewed by James O’Keefe, Rosenberg said he “absolutely” stands by the comments made in the undercover footage.[Project Veritas Mirror]Share this far and wide!For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat