KelTec RDB - Unbox, Field Strip, Manual of Arms, Dry Lube, and ACOG Mount

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Welcome 0:00
Field Strip 6:10
Manual of Arms 42:40
ACOG Mounting 44:57
Bore Sighting 48:58
Trijicon ACOG
https://amzn.to/2FmkbDi
P17 Review
https://www.brighteon.com/18756390-25be-4637-85c8-d11bc0fb63f2
SU16c Review
https://www.brighteon.com/960873a1-9c64-404e-afe6-72f59f4a928e
Castrate ACOG
https://www.brighteon.com/ea2991c8-bd97-44ac-bc62-bcfd73fa1d98
Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide
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Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
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Sentry Solutions Tuf Glide Marine
https://amzn.to/3flhBgM