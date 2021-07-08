WTF IS GOIN' ON HERE? - SAHARA & BIG DADDY - For The Fun of it Folks

ALL OF YOU DO KNOW THIS WAS JUST FOR FUN AND THEY WHERE JOKING ALL THE WAY TILL THE END.Oh What A Wonderful Day Folks. Enjoy ‘The Summer of Joy’.Sometimes you have just to kneel down by your bed and scream and slam your arms as hard as you can to release all the stress from the past week. Well at least that is what Psychologist suggests you do, Ay.Yes that actually relieves stress, from rage and all the pent up anxiety a hell of a lot. Or you can just say FUCK an extremely diversified word that has many meaning and it can be used in almost any situations or in any conversations folks. It’s used a hell of a lot these days as it should be! When we get back to peace and tranquility the word won’t be used as often and will gradually loose it’s value naturally, but for now the Fuck with all this insane creepy bullshit going on in this NOW insane world folks. LOL.I recommend saying FUCK to relieve a lot of this pent up stress and that is why it is meticulously used around the English speaking world. Here in (Canada) we say ‘Fucken Ay’, in the (US) they say ‘Fucken Eh’ and of course in (Scotland) they say Fucken Aye. LOLAs a Shaman I usually never swear but for many years I have been known to occasionally say ‘Go The Fork Away’, or ‘Go Fork Yourself’. LOLDo I sound like ‘The Patriot Street Fighter’, Scott McKay folks?!Now those who don’t like this can just go the Fork Away ;-)YES THIS ‘ELDER SHAMNA MYSTIC’ JUST SAID FUCK.NOW Go give these folks some love at their YouTube Channel:Sahara PiksieOh What A Wonderful Feeling. Oh What A Wonderful Day Folks ;-)Enjoy ‘The Summer of Joy’.THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNELLOVE, LIGHT, LIFEThe future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.When Tyranny Becomes Law.Rebellion Becomes Duty.Thomas Jefferson"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."Benjamin FranklinPeace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back DownCharlie the Spirit WalkerMystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & WarriorsWWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬