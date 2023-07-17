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Minnesota AG Ellison Calls Clarence Thomas a House Ni**er for Upholding Equality - Racist Left
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Recharge Freedom
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11 views • July 17, 2023

The racist, antifa loving, leftist, essentially called Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas a "house nig*a" because he decided against affirmative action and for equality.You're black if you toe the company line, but if you deviate, you are cast aside with direction. This is the racist left.


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racismscotusclarence thomaskeith ellisonaffirmative actionplantationsamuel l jacksonminnesota attorney generalracist lefthouse slaveketanji brownminnesota agaffirmative action decisiondjango unchainedstephen django
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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