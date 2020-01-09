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Democrats' Worst Nightmare Has Come True ~ Mark Dice
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40 views • January 09, 2020
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and get 20% off this week by using the promo code 2020 at the checkout!
📕 Order my new book from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2X5oGKx or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
📲 Tip me through PayPal: http://www.PayPal.me/MarkDice
Thanks for helping me stay fan funded with tips since YouTube is demonetizing a lot of my videos. We can’t let them stop us, so let’s keep rocking!
☕️ Order a Liberal Tears mug here: https://Teespring.com/LiberalTearsCof...
📙 Order my book, "The True Story of Fake News" from Amazon here: https://amzn.to/2Zb1Vps or download the e-book from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
Look at these awesome products I use and recommend: https://www.Amazon.com/Shop/MarkDice
This video description and the pinned comment contains Amazon and/or other affiliate links, which means if you click them and purchase the product(s), I will receive a small commission.
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