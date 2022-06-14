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Monkeypox | "This Is Not About Stealing Sovereignty. This Is Not a Play to Take Over the World."

WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox

Watch the Full Length May 25th 2022 Maria Zeee Show Today At: Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics - https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html

June (6) is gay pride month - https://www.britannica.com/story/why-is-pride-month-celebrated-in-june

Gay pride flag mocks the covenant and symbol God gave Noah

June 6th 1944 = D-Day - https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day

D-Day / June (6) 6th (6) 2022 (6) = 666

June 5 is the date the Monkeypox outbreak is supposed to be released at scale - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf

During the Days of Noah Fallen Angels Were Mixing Their Seed with the Seed of Man. Is It Happening Again Now?

“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.” - Genesis 6:4

Yuval Noah Harari | "New Religions Will Offer People Happiness, Justice & Eternal Life." - https://rumble.com/vymign-yuval-noah-harari-new-religions-will-offer-people-happiness-justice-and-ete.html

“37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. 38 For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, 39 And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” - Matthew 24:37-39



