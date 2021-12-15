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Cannabis, Mergers & Acquisitions
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60 views • December 15, 2021
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: CNGLU) is a special purpose acquisition company (#SPAC) that raised $200M in an #IPO to target companies involved in the growing #MMJ or #cannabinoid industry.
#CNGLU is looking for M&A's with #MSOs operating across key markets globally, from #cultivation to production and processing, productization, sales and distribution.
After a recent acquisition spree, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: #HEXO) says it is streamlining its operations to core facilities as part of its ongoing integration plan.
Berner's Cookies enters Europe via #strategicpartnership with #InterCure, will open stores In Austria & U.K.
Defining #brandvalue with Brightfields M&A brand checklist shows you what to look for when acquiring a #cannabisbrand—or what companies will look for when acquiring your brand.
Episode 845 The #TalkingHedge mjbizdaily, benzinga & brightfield group’s report...
https://youtu.be/Y1aT56zhSPU
#CNGLU is looking for M&A's with #MSOs operating across key markets globally, from #cultivation to production and processing, productization, sales and distribution.
After a recent acquisition spree, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: #HEXO) says it is streamlining its operations to core facilities as part of its ongoing integration plan.
Berner's Cookies enters Europe via #strategicpartnership with #InterCure, will open stores In Austria & U.K.
Defining #brandvalue with Brightfields M&A brand checklist shows you what to look for when acquiring a #cannabisbrand—or what companies will look for when acquiring your brand.
Episode 845 The #TalkingHedge mjbizdaily, benzinga & brightfield group’s report...
https://youtu.be/Y1aT56zhSPU
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