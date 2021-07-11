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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0062 - Alison May Campbell Parrott - Her mother speaks
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20 views • July 11, 2021
Alison, who had recently won a race and was scheduled to represent Ontario at a upcoming track-and-field tournament in New Jersey, received a call from someone who claimed to be a photographer that wanted to take publicity photographs of her and her teammates at the local Varsity Stadium. After getting permission from her mother, Alison left for the Stadium, never to return. Her body was found days later. She had been raped and strangled. Roy, who had two prior convictions for rape, and was out on parole at the time, was caught a decade later when DNA testing linked semen found in Alison’s vagina to him.
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