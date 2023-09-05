Crazy News Headlines with Nigel from Isle of Man P2

Part 2 of the Crazy Unbelievable News headlines over the past 3 years. We talk about India's rocket to the Sun, Blade Runners and the ULEZ, safe covid shopping as per the CBC propaganda channel, crazy maskless arrests like they were mass murderers or something and Terry Tam's masks during sex and using of glory holes. If you didn't think the world was crazy enough, you might change your mind after this. Thank you for watching. Please share and give us a thumbs up if you like our material.

