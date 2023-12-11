PX-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY PASSED SUN WITH LONG TAIL OVER IDAHO / LOCUSTS MEXICO+DEAD FISH / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 9, 2023





BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH LONG TAIL PASSING SUN 12-6-23 CAUGHT BY (JIM COON) OVER IDAHO/SWARMS OF LOCUSTS HIT NEAR MEXICO CAPITAL JUST LIKE THE TEN BIBLICAL PLAGUES THAT NOT ONLY EFFECTED EGYPT IN THE TIME OF MOSES BUT TO AFFECTED THE WORLD BACK THEN-SAME OCCURING NOW ( EXCEPT THIS IS THE FINAL SHOW) THOUSANDS UPON THOUSANDS OF DEAD FISH WASH UP ON JAPANS SHORE LINES (AS SAID JAPAN IS SITTING ON A LAVA BOMB-PEOPLE OF JAPAN SHOULD LEAVE ENTIRELY!!!/ THE CLOSER PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD GETS THE MORE BIG QUAKES+VOLCANOES+CHAOS WILL OCCUR IN JAPAN AND GLOBALLY/3.0+ QUAKE IN MY STATE OHIO AND OTHER BIG QUAKES/GLOWING PLANET X SYSTEM SKIES/ THESE ARE THE SIGNS JESUS (YESHUA) WARNED YOU TO BE SEEN BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 12/9/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video You'll see new footage credited to others as usually ill post footage of my own in my videos though not in this one. In this video my main notes are in my comments section where I pin my main notes above all others comments so please go there and read my main pinned comments in my comments section. Thanks for watching..





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_KAlDH49Rw