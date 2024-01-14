Create New Account
WEF, Great Reset and their masterminds – Is there a world conspiracy after all?
+++The big Kla.TV-revelation to the annual WEF-conference in Davos: The WEF and its masterminds +++ Who is Klaus Schwab? Which forces are supporting him in the background? This Kla.TV documentary ruthlessly exposes the masterminds behind the WEF and their plans for a world dictatorship. Help spread these revelations and stop the WEF and its masterminds!

