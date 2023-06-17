Create New Account
General Emil Strainu - European Police and European CIA or FBI are on the making
Published 15 hours ago

https://www.tiktok.com/@jak.lyn/video/7239673958272912666?refer=embed | The General Emil Strainu voices his discontent concerning our president Klaus Iohanis (prized by Germany and the free masonry). He says that in Germany and other 3 Western European countries is already in training the European Police Force and an European CIA or FBI is been set in place. The police force will be built from Middle East and African immigrants. He stresses out that Romania has no military force and no one is raising to defend the people.

Keywords
european police forceeuropean cia or fbigeneral emil strainu

